Working together to fight hunger is one way the Bell County/Pineville Retired Teachers Association is making a difference in their hometown. The BC/PRTA launched its local effort supporting the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and AARP Kentucky both working together to alleviate hunger locally. The effort is part of the larger national “Drive To End Hunger Campaign” with Jeff Gordon, AARP and the AARP Foundation to solve the problem of senior hunger in America.
Today, hunger threatens 13.4% of Kentuckians with Kentucky ranking 20th nationally for at risk seniors. KRTA Units across the state are taking on the challenge of helping change this with the “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” collections. Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, a fellow retired teacher, inspired this outreach campaign. Dr. Andrus founded the National Retired Teachers Association in 1948 and AARP ten years later with a vision of service to others. The “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” campaign was launched in that spirit of service and giving back.
The BC/PRTA is working to reduce the risk of hunger by mobilizing their membership and collecting cash donations. BC/PRTA members alone donated $355 with an additional $50 matching grant for a total of $405 given to the First Baptist Church Pineville Food Pantry.
“This is our community, we care and we are doing something about it. We are inviting and hoping other local groups will join with us and help end hunger right here in Bell County,” says BC/PRTA local President Jes’Anne Givens. “We knew there was a great need and we know everyone can help make a difference. We are thrilled with the response and the commitment of our membership and urge the entire Pineville community to get involved.”
Learn more and find ways to help www.drivetoendhunger.org and www.feedingamericaky.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.