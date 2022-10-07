The First Christian Church of Pineville, Kentucky will be celebrating a very special birthday this month.
After being founded in 1886, they will be celebrating 100 years of Christian Service at the current location. In October 1921, the corner stone for the church building was laid, and on May 14, 1922, the building was completed and dedicated.
On October 16, 2022 the church will have a Centennial Celebration. The building will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday (October 14th & 15th) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to tour this historic and consecrated building. Refreshments will be served.
A celebration meal will be served on Sunday evening (October 16th) at 5 p.m. and a service with a re-dedication of the church building will be at 6:30 p.m.
As was the case in 1922, the public is invited to participate with us in this significant occasion.
