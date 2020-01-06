Middlesboro ARH Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year born on January 1, 2020.
At 5:00 p.m., Ezra James Hensley was delivered by Dr. John Williamson, ARH board certified OB-GYN, at Middlesboro ARH. He weighed 8 pounds and 3.8 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long. Parents are Jasmine Bickford-Hensley and Anthony Hensley. The family resides in Pathfork, Ky.
As the first baby born at Middlesboro ARH in 2020, the hospital gave Ezra James and his family a large, baby bathtub full of items every baby needs including a baby monitor.
Middlesboro ARH Hospital offers private labor-delivery-recovery rooms with private baths in a home-like atmosphere where the focus is on a family-centered birthing experience. Once the baby is born, the hospital offers rooming in for parents and baby to enhance newborn teaching with a newborn nursery nurse available and dedicated to this service 24 hours a day.
“Location, comfort and hospitality supported by a team of highly experienced physicians and nurses are important when selecting an environment to give birth,” said Heather Ford, OB Nurse Manager at Middlesboro ARH. “You can trust the Middlesboro ARH OB team to provide compassionate and individualized patient care. Here at Middlesboro ARH Hospital, we are proud to have the only full-service OB Department in the Tri-State community.”
