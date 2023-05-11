The Pineville City Council passed the first reading of the 2023-24 budget ordinance at Monday’s regular meeting. The proposed budget includes a 50-cent raise for all city employees and an increase of $25 in the amount the city pays for each employee’s health insurance (from $550 to $575).
“When you put in a lot of work on the budget you always think it’s a good budget,” Mayor Scott Madon said. “We addressed the fire department getting a new building and addressed issues with the police department, we’re trying to be a certified department. This budget includes new equipment for the street department and in parks and recreation there’s money in this budget for a new splash pad at the Mini Park.
“I think we covered all areas from public protection to parks and recreation and in the process we took care of our employees, too. One thing I’m proud of is that since I’ve been mayor we’ve always been able to give our employees a little bit of a raise and we’ve never had to raise taxes. If you can do those two things at the same time then I think you’re doing a pretty good job.”
The first reading of the budget was approved 5-0.
There is finally some good news to report on the Courthouse Square streetscape project. Main Street Pineville Executive Director Jacob Roan told the council that the ARC has approved the environmental study allowing the final phase of the project to move forward.
“That means we’re going to be able to go to bid on the final phase of the downtown project within the next two months. We’re really still trying to meet that June date that we set for ourselves to go to bid,” Roan said.
This portion of the project is funded through an ARC grant for nearly $800,000 and the remainder of $1.5 million the city has borrowed through the sell of bonds.
“We had originally borrowed $1.5 million and we have $1.25 million left,” Madon said. “We have tried to buy up the stuff that we could buy like those metal KU poles on Virginia Avenue. We bought those and they’ve already set them in place.”
Roan said the money spent by the city also included engineering work.
“Also, a lot of our payment for this project will be out of that bond money and we’ve been able to bid on site materials. That advertisement expires on Friday and I know that three different groups have sent in bids so far on street lights, utility poles, tables for downtown and all of that,” he said. “We’ll be able to see on Friday what all of that is going to cost and I’m anxious to see if things are well over what we planned since this has drug out for so long.”
Madon said he had heard from several people concerned about the road around the square during the festival.
“We dealt with this last year during the festival and we’ll deal with it again,” he said. “Yes, we’re going to do some work on some of the holes but we’re not going to pave them just to have them torn back up. We’re going to doctor them up the best we can.”
Roan added that Pine Street and Kentucky Avenue around the square will be closed to vehicles during the festival so there will only be foot traffic in those areas.
The council also voted 5-0 for a resolution adding the city’s name in support of a law firm that will be petitioning the court in support of cities being able to keep imposing a restaurant tax.
“Basically, the city of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court have sued the state of Kentucky seeking a ruling where either everybody has the restaurant tax or for nobody to have it,” Madon said.
Pineville is one of about 45 cities across the state with a restaurant tax. Another of those cities, Elizabethtown, has hired the Adams Law Firm in stating their case for keeping the restaurant tax to the court and has asked other cities to join in.
“We’re sitting here paying $72,000 per year to pay for our project and retire the bond indebtedness and we’re not the only city that’s doing that — that’s why E-town is up in arms,” Madon said. “We started a project four years ago based on this money we believe we’re going to have.”
City Attorney John Gambrel looked over the resolution and said he saw no problems with Pineville joining it. There is no financial obligation in supporting the legal action at this time.
This was Roan’s first council meeting since he suffered a collapsed lung and other medical issues earlier this year. He thanked the council members for their thoughts and prayers as he gave his Main Street report.
He said that Monday he received the certificate that Main Street Pineville was a nationally accredited Main Street program. It’s the eighth straight year the program was nationally accredited.
“My number one goal when I took this position was to achieve that status and maintain that year to year,” Roan said. “I have a great board that is doing more than they’ve ever done — they’re putting together events on their own and it’s been great so far.”
Thursday night from 5 to 7 all business owners in town are invited to the theater to talk about any concerns they have. Those will be documented and included in Main Street Pineville’s plans for the next fiscal year. The new Bell County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Turner will be there along with Bell County Tourism Director Jon Grace to answer any questions business owners might have.
Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. local artist Jaime Corum, who designed the Secretariat mural in Paris, will be signing bottles of Woodford that feature her art. 50 of those bottles will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for Main Street. She will also be signing copies of ‘D is for Derby,’ a children’s book she illustrated. Copies of that book are being provided by the Pineville Innovative Approaches to Literacy. The movie Secretariat will be shown following the signing.
Shannon Elliott and Kaki Smith gave an update to the council about Pineville’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) program.
“We had talked about working with the Smithsonian on a documentary on the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and that is moving along. We’ve been able to interview several city officials, some other people connected with the festival and the kids at the high school have been able to get an interview with the governor,” Elliott said. “Students will be filming during the festival, so if you see them out give them a word of encouragement and please be available if they approach you all with a quick question. We’re hoping to do a quick commercial at the director’s dinner so the directors can see where it’s going. The finished product should be done by September.
Pineville IAL is also moving forward with the Word Walk. Children ages three to nine will be able to go to City Hall and pick up a passport, then have it stamped as they go to other locations around town.
IAL will also be putting up Story Walks with yard signs that tell a story each month at various locations in town such as the Newtown Park, the Bell County Fairgrounds and other places like that.
“We’re going to partner with the Library and Bell County Extension Agency to do things along with that,” Elliott said. “For example, if we do a nighttime story walk they can give out flashlights or something. We want the Library and City Hall to be involved because we want people to understand that it’s a partnership with our grant and the city.”
IAL is also looking for a space to do a mural or an art installation on a fence and would like to find a corporate partnership with that.
The council also approved the appointment of Norma Daniels to the Pineville/Bell County Community Development Agency Board. She replaces Shirley Rhodman, who transferred to the Pineville Housing Authority Board.
