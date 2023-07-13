The Bell County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the first reading of an amended ordinance updating the county’s ordinance related to mandatory participation in the Solid Waste Collection System.
The changes bring the county’s ordinance in line with new state laws with one amendment that spells out exemptions to mandatory participation in the solid waste collection system — such as for low income residences and small churches — and clarifies that anyone seeking an exemption must appeal to the 109 Board. And another that clarifies how tree trimmings on private property will be handled in the ordinance.
“I had consistently voted no on this issue but after seeing how (County Attorney Chris) Douglas has worded the exemption for churches I will vote for this ordinance,” Magistrate Eddie Saylor said.
During audience participation, Saylor asked Judge Executive Albey Brock about progress on the Wildlife Center project and about the prospects of a hotel being added to the site by an independent developer.
“It’s moving right along. We’ve been up there and the building is on its way,” Brock said. “They’ve got a developer that’s very interested in putting a hotel on the property. It’s not confirmed yet or set in stone, but they’re well down the road on negotiations. I don’t know that it will happen prior to the opening, but once they’re open and the developer sees that it’s going to take I fully expect it to happen.”
Brock also gave an update on the Flash Steelworks project in Middlesboro.
“We’re moving right along and we’re on schedule. They’re pouring concrete right now and it won’t be terribly long before you start seeing the building come up out of the ground. Half of the building is already there on the ground,” he said. “If the weather cooperates and the we can stay on schedule I think it will be finished in 12 months. Green Construction has been really good about getting stuff pre-ordered and addressing the supply chain issues on the front end. I’m appreciative of them for that.”
The court approved payments to Green Construction Company, Inc. for the amount of $88,523.22 for Payment Application #1, $101,992.25 for Pay Application #2 and $1,162,488.46 for Payment Application #3 on the project. Also approved was a payment to Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers for the amount of $13,253.80 for Environmental Services Invoice No. 8. Magistrates also gave Brock permission to execute necessary financial documents pertaining to the project.
Brock said Flash Steel is expected to start advertising for employees in about six or seven months.
“The first round of employees will be folks who start their employment by going to Michigan and being trained on the equipment,” Brock said. “The equipment that is coming to Middlesboro is presently being put together at a shop in Michigan and they will test run and debug the equipment and there will be some folks hired at that stage. Later there will be a second round for folks that will be working day-to-day that can be trained here.”
With Boone’s Ridge scheduled to open in one year, Brock said he expects them to start hiring within five or six months.
In a separate matter,
The court also voted to appoint Kayla Carnes, Rob Lincks and Jared Smith to the Reapportionment Commission.
“Every ten years we do a Census and once the Census is over there are certain requirements that counties and states have to do to make sure citizens are equally represented,” Brock explained. “That means each magistrate is supposed to represent roughly the same number of people so every ten years we form a commission to look at the data and determine if we need to change the lines of any of our magisterial districts.”
Brock any changes made will be to keep the number of people living in each district as equal as possible.
“When we get the numbers it may reflect that everything is within five percent and no changes will have to be made,” Brock said. “This is a requirement for every county in the state.”
Each Reapportionment Commissioner will receiver $100 per meeting in compensation. The meetings take place in London at the Cumberland Valley Area Development District.
In other business, the court:
— Accepted remaining 2022 Excess Fees in the amount of $11,361.03 from Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
— Gave Judge Brock permission to advertise for bids for Professional Consultant Services as requested by FEMA.
— Hired Ryan Sams as full-time Road Deputy at $13.00 per hour, Teresa Foley as full-time Court Security Officer at $9.00 per hour, Haley Walters as part-time worker at the Bell County Animal Shelter at $9.00 per hour and Bradley Stephens as part-time Paramedic at $17.00 per hour.
— Changed the rate of pay for Chris Parks from $11.00 per hour to $12.25 per hour; changed William Gregory from part-time worker to full-time worker at the Bell County Road Department at $13.25 per hour; changed Holly Bolton, Justin Freeman and Joseph Thomas from part-time to full-time Deputy Jailers; and Franklin Emert from part-time EMT to full-time EMT.
— Approved 2022 Bell County Property Tax Settlement and Franchise Tax Settlement from Sheriff Mitch Williams.
— Accepted checks in the amount of $20,065.53 from Sheriff Williams and in the amount of $34,707.58 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
