The Bell County Fiscal Court approved the first reading of an ordinance relating to mandatory participation in the Solid Waste Collection System at Tuesday’s meeting. Kirby Smith of the Bell County 109 Board told the magistrates the state had asked for an update to the orginal ordinance that was adopted in 1971.
“We didn’t really change anything in the ordinance, we just re-worded some things,” Smith said. “It adds a description of things that people shouldn’t be including in their garbage.”
The ordinance also clarifies that no one can operate a private dump that is not affiliated with the 109 Board.
Magistrate Eddie Saylor questioned why a new ordinance was needed and asked Smith for written documentation from the state requesting the change.
Smith said he had documentation and Brock said it should be provided before the second reading of the ordinance.
“It changes nothing from 1971. They gave complete authority over garbage to the 109 Board,” Saylor said. “How many times have I heard that the Fiscal Court has nothing to do with garbage? This ordinance is all about garbage.”
Brock said the court had a responsibility to pass those ordinances.
“It’s just like with the Library or the Health Department. If the state comes in and says ‘you’ve go to change you ordinance,’ we do it,” he said. “We have to pass these ordinance but that doesn’t mean we’re over the day-to-day operations.”
He added that if an ordinance had something unreasonable in it the court could make changes to it.
The first reading was approved 5-1 with Saylor voting no.
Brock said everything was going good with the Boone’s Ridge wildlife center and that he would be going to the site on Friday for a meeting with representatives from the ARC.
“It will the first time I’ve had a good update in a couple of months so I should be able to share a lot more next month,” he said.
Saylor asked him to invite the people from Boone’s Ridge to the next meeting to see if they could give an update.
Tim Mills, from the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, announced that on July 18th the Kentucky Brotherhood would be visiting Bell County.
“They are a group of bicycle riders that ride all across Kentucky and they honor the families of fallen first responders,” he said. “We lost a fire firefighter from the Middlesboro Fire Department and we lost one from Bell County EMS — it’s not line of duty deaths but they will be honoring them.”
The Kentucky Brotherhood will rally at the Middlesboro Community Center and then begin a ride with an honor stop at the Middlesboro Fire Department. Then ride to Bell County EMS in Pineville for another honor stop before continuing on through Barbourville and Corbin on their way to Prestonsburg.
“There will probably be 40 or 50 riders and I’m sure you’ll be hearing more about it as it gets closer,” Mills said.
In other business, the court:
— Opened bids for concrete, stone, tires, culverts, diesel and asphalt and gave awarded them to the lowest bidder as long as they passed a review that they were in line with specifications.
— Approved payment to DelMae, LLC for the amount of $83,850.68 for Construction Pay Request No. 4 for Flash SteelWorks.
— Approved payment to Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers for the amount of $7,564.50 for Construction Services Invoice No. 6 for Flash SteelWorks.
— Gave Brock permission to execute necessary documents associated with New Market Tax Credits investments for Flash Steelworks.
— Hired Cody Akers, Holly Bolton, Cody Lawless and Joseph Thomas as part-time Deputy Jailers at $9.00 per hour.
— Hird Trevor Nants as part-time EMT at $11.50 per hour.
— Appointed Geneva Blake and Patricia Howard to the Bell County Public Library Board of Trustees.
— Accepted checks in the amount of $94,973.09 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $20,143.74 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
