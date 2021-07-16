Bell County could soon be receiving between $50,000 and $70,000 per year as portion of the Kentucky Opioid Settlement Agreement through pending litigation against contributors of the opioid crisis.
“Some of you may have seen on the national and state news, the opioid litigation that’s gone on across the country. We signed on to that early and in short local governments across the country have sued the major drug manufacturers for over distributing opioids into communities and the negative impact that has had,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said. “There’s a settlement that has been reached and we’re hoping that our part of that will range between $50,000 and $75,000 per year for about 20 years.”
The fiscal court approved a resolution authorizing, approving and directing the execution of the settlement agreement.
“I don’t know of any local government that is turning down the proposed settlement, but it has to go through the court in order for us to participate,” Brock added. “We’ve been involved with this for at least four years. It’s a good thing, we obviously hoped that it would have been a lot more, but something is better than nothing.”
Brock also gave a quick update on the progress being made at Boone’s Ridge.
“Anyone that lives on 119 knows and has seen the increased activity in the number of concrete trucks. I think they have completed four of nine concrete pours,” he said. “That thing is coming up out of the ground fast.”
He said there would soon an opportunity for the media to visit the site and receive a full update.
“They’re moving so fast that we kind of want to wait because every week we wait means what we can show is going to be more impressive.”
In other business, the could approved the payment of$183,420 to Stryker Medical Division for ambulance cots. Brock said this was the final payment for upgrades that have taken place to the county’s ambulances.
“We have three new ambulances. What we did is we took our boxes off and put them on three new chases. Our engines and transmissions all that are brand new. We bought the highest quality boxes we could six years ago with the intentions of doing remounts in the future,” he said. “The boxes are fiberglass, they’re like a boat so as long as you don’t damage them there’s nothing to go wrong with them.
“The cots are a federal mandate. Through worker’s compensation and safety for paramedics and EMTS as well as patient safety these Stryker cots are made to handle really heavy folks. We’ve had multiple instances in the past where we would have to send four or five people in to get someone out of a home safely. These cots came through the worker’s comp side because paramedics and EMTs were hurting themselves trying to do that with less sufficient equipment. Now all new ambulances or remounts have to have these Stryker assist cots on them.”
The court also approved a resolution authorizing the filing of a Kentucky Local Government Economic Development Fund project grant for up to $1,00,000 in Coal Severance Tax Funds. Judge Brock said the county would not be getting $1 million but was advised by the Dept. of Local Government to set up the resolution this way.
“When we get quarterly deposits — they usually range from $175,000 to $225,000 — we’ll be able to apply for those funds with less documentation on our end and on their end,” he said. “It’s basically just a blanket agreement with DLG for us to receive our coal severance funds.”
In other business, the court:
— Opened bids for blacktop with bids received from Hinkle Contracting and Willis Paving. It was approved to award the bids after review to make sure they met all of the required specifications.
— Changed Angel Gregory and Christina Napier from hourly pay to salary pat at the same rate of pay.
— Changed Cassandra Maggard from part-time to full-time EMT.
— Changed Alycia Rhymer from full-time deputy jailer to part-time deputy jailer.
— Hired Austin Poindexter as Sheriff’s Deputy.
— Hired Robert Clemente and Bobbie Hoskins as part-time Animal Shelter workers.
— Accepted Miracle Road into the Bell County Road System in District 1.
— Accepted checks in the amount of $64,184.08 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $39,325.06 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.