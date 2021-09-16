The Bell County Fiscal Court set the 2021 tax rates for real and personal property at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The county’s tax rate stayed the same at 13.2 cents per $100 of assessed value for real property and 14.9 cents per $100 for personal property.
“The Fiscal Court has agreed to leave the county tax rates the same so there is no increase on the taxes that this body has control over, they are staying exactly the same,” Judge Executive Albey Brock said.
The court also recorded the 2021 tax rates that had been set by other boards and jurisdictions within the county.
“We don’t set these tax rates for these other groups. It’s our function to record them so they can be put on the tax bill,” Brock explained. “The Sheriff’s Office collects the tax bills for all of these entities and gets a small fee for doing that so it helps us run the Sheriff’s Office.”
Other 2021 tax rates recorded on Tuesday include:
— Bell County Health Department: 5.50 cents per $100 of assessed value for both real and personal property;
— Bell County Garbage and Refuse Disposal District: 3.8 cents per $100 of assessed value for real property;
— Bell County Extension Board: 5.00 cents per $100 of assessed value for real property, personal property and motor vehicle;
— Bell County Board of Education: 70.50 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property;
— Middlesboro Independent Schools: 51.40 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property;
— Pineville Independent Schools: 72.50 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property;
— City of Middlesboro: 6.90 cents per $100 of assessed value for real property and 23.20 cents per $100 for personal property.
— Bell County Public Library: 9.00 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and personal property.
The court also set the 2021 tax rate for forest fire protection per KRS 149.540 at two cents per acre and approved the 2020 Bell County Property Tax Settlement, 2020 Bell County Unmined Coal Settlement, 2020 Bell County Gas & Oil Settlement and 2020 Franchise Settlement from Sheriff Mitch Williams.
Judge Brock opened the meeting with a moment of silence, asking for prayers that a missing 34-year-old woman would be found.
“Most all you are aware that we have a very aggressive and active search taking place for a 34-year-old female — a mother, a daughter — and this evening at 6 p.m. will make 48 hours that she’s been missing,” he said. “I ask that we all take a moment of silence and we all say a prayer for her and that we have a positive outcome for her and her family.
“We’ve got a lot of resources being deployed right now in an effort to find her.”
The body of missing Candace Lynn England was found by the Bell County Rescue Squad a short time after Tuesday’s meeting ended.
Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked for an update on the Boone’s Ridge wildlife center.
Brock said work on the project was “wide open.”
“Now they’ve moved a crane in that’s being used to set steel as they start bringing it up out of the ground,” he said.
Saylor said he had watched a recent video by Brian O’Brien showing the landscape around the project and how much work is being done.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever read the comments before, but I’m amazed at how many people don’t even know where this place is at,” Saylor said. “That kind of shocked me.”
O’Brien said he would incorporate a map of the county the next time he posts a video from the site.
Saylor also asked Brock if he had received any guidance on how COVID relief funds coming to the county through the federal American Rescue Plan can be used.
“It’s unfortunate, but the answer is no,” Brock said. “We’re waiting on guidance because we’ve been advised to do so unless you’ve got an obvious use. We want to wait to see if those uses will expand. I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to get some of those funds in such a way that we can address our inequity in employee pay. If we can use those funds for raises across the board, that would be my recommendation.”
Middlesboro City Councilman Boone Bowling commented in during the meeting to thank the county for helping at Southside Park.
“On behalf of Middlesboro, thank you Judge Executive Brock and County Superintendent Wade Hoskins for all of your help regarding Southside Park, without Daniel and Larry the park would not have been possible. I thank you all dearly,” he said.
Brock said the county tries to help both cities anytime they can.
“In that instance we had Daniel Lamb, one of our employees, who had quite a bit of experience in putting playgrounds together,” Brock said. “He was able to expidite the process for them and save the city a considerable sum a of money.”
In other business, the court:
— Hired Derrick Widener as full-time Sheriff’s Deputy;
— Hired Jeremy Halcomb as court security officer;
— Hired Kristen Middleton as part-time EMT;
— Hired Cody Davis as part-time paramedic;
— Changed Jesse Bow from full-time paramedic to part-time paramedic;
— Changed Christopher Tuttle from part-time EMT to part-time Advanced EMT;
— Change David Manis from part-time deputy jailer to full-time deputy jailer;
— Accepted Stewart Hill into the Bell County Road System in District 1;
— Accepted checks in the amount of $12,924.51 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $25,798.70 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
