Bell County’s property tax rates will be staying the same. The Fiscal Court voted on Tuesday to keep the 2020 rate at 13.2 cents per $100 of assessed value for real property and 14.9 cents per $100 on personal property, motor vehicles and watercraft.
“We are very proud that we were able to keep the tax rate the same considering that we have dealt with shrinking revenue and rising costs,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said.
“This is the first year that I can remember all of these coming in at the same time, so rather than read every single one of these because all we are doing is recording them.”
Judge Brock did point out that all the tax rates are staying the same and no one increased but the two school systems, Pineville and Bell decreased a little bit but as far as the rest of them, they remain the same with no tax increases in any of them that they are reporting.
The 2020 tax rate for forest fire protection was also set at two cents per acre. The 2020 tax rates for the Bell County Health Department was recorded at 5.5 cents per $100 for both personal and real property and the rate for the Bell County Extension District Board was recorded at 4.935 cents per $100.
In other business, the court:
— hired Kevin Partin as part-time season worker at the Bell County Road Department
— hired Victoria Barnett and Brandon Vincent as part-time animal shelter workers
— hired Marti Messer as full-time deputy sheriff
— change Nathaniel Price from full-time to part-time deputy sheriff
— accepted checks in the amount of $18,590.67 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $21,367.98 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel
Before Judge Brock adjourned the meeting he took time to speak to the community about the continued concern over the COVID pandemic.
“There’s not been a whole lot to talk about,” Brock stated. “We’ve got a serious problem in both of our long-term care facilities, our community spread issue has been really, really low and I want to thank everybody who is wearing these masks, I for one appreciate you when I see you with one on; you are doing your part and you are being part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
Judge Brock did point out that there is expected to be a rise in cases following the holiday weekend.
“If history serves us and repeats itself, we should expect to see a rise in cases as a result of it,” he said. “Each of the holiday weekends that we’ve had, we’ve seen a rise, so I expect it to happen again. So, for your family’s sake and your health and those around you, don’t get relaxed about wearing these, and those of you in business out there, I encourage you to continue to have folks wear them.”
The next meeting of the Bell County Fiscal Court will be held on October 13 at 11 a.m. in the Bell County Courthouse.
During this state of emergency all meetings will be broadcasted live on The Big One 106.3 Facebook Page. Any and all questions can be sent directly to 106.3 during the meeting and will be answered live. Per Senate Bill 150, Fiscal Court members can and will be able to legally participate via telephone if deemed necessary in order to conform to the Governor’s Executive Orders pertaining to social distancing and pursuant to Senate Bill 150.
