The Bell County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday with magistrates Bo Bush and Eddie Saylor participating via telephone. Social distancing guidelines were strictly followed as magistrates Junior Maidon, Terry Bailey and Glenn Webb were spread out in the courtroom and wearing masks.
“As everybody knows we are under threat of the virus. We are calling on folks out there to do a lot of things that they normally don’t do and don’t want to do,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said in opening the meeting. “Part of that is staying six feet apart, wearing masks and the like. So we have three magistrates here and two on the phone.
“The state changed the law to make it legal for them be on the phone and I appreciate both of them for participating that way. It makes it much easier for us to practice social distancing.”
Brock said that 115 people in Bell County had been tested for COVID-19 with 111 testing negative and four cases pending.
The court approved paying the county’s bills and making necasary transfers. They also approved the second reading or ordinances to establish Boone’s Ridge as a local development area, setting up a special fund, and levying a special assessment on the property.
The effect of the ordinances will give the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation access to state financing at a very low rate in exchange for paying the county 25 cents per visitor once the wildlife center is open.
Magistrates approved the second reading of an ordinance relating to, authorizing and establishing a local development area for economic and infrastructure development to be known as “Boone’s Ridge;” designating the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, Inc., as the agency responsible for the oversight, administration, and implementation of this ordinance; authorizing the imposition of an occupational license fee; establishing a special fund; authorizing and approving a local development area agreement; authorizing and approving a payment in lieu of taxes agreement; authorizing the pledge of revenues and monies held in the special fund to the project; providing for periodic accounting and analysis; and, authorizing such other actions as are necessary, or required by the act, with respect to the establishment of Boon’s Ridge.
Also approved was the second reading of an ordinance authorizing and levying a special assessment against the real property located solely within the local development area know as “Boone’s Ridge” for the purpose of assisting the financing, in part, of the cost of improvements located within Boone’s Ridge; and authorizing such other actions as are necessary, or required with respect to the levy of a special assessment.
The court also approved:
— pay resolution No. 9 in the amount of $61,195 for Community Development Block Grant for a Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency project.
— giving the Judge permission to advertise for bids for concrete, stone, tires, culverts, diesel and asphalt.
— accepting checks in the amount of $99,575.17 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $19,740.53 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
