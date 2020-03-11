Tuesday’s Bell County Fiscal Court meeting saw two brief public hearings held and the first reading of two ordinances passed that will lead to the 500-acre Boone’s Ridge site being designated as a “local development area.” The levying of a special assessment on the property will give the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation access to $14 million in public financing to complete the project.
In exchange for designating the site as a local development area, the county will be able to impose an occupational license fee on businesses located within the 500-acre site and will also receive 25 cents for each paid visitor to the wildlife center once it opens.
“In short, we enabled them to get more favorable financing for their project moving forward. By doing so it allowed us to participate in the revenue of the park as it moves forward,” Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock explained.
Appalachian Wildlife Foundation CFO Frank Allen attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“This will allow us to get our financing finished up so we can get it done,” Allen said.
He said construction will resume on the project “once this gets done and our construction loan closes, probably some time in May.”
By designating the site of Boone’s Ridge as a local development area it qualifies for Tax Increment Financing (TIF). According to the state’s website, TIF is an economic development tool used by public agencies to finance needed infrastructure improvements for a project by earmarking future tax gains resulting from the development for the improvements.
This public investment will increase the value of the property as well as in the surrounding area and may spur further development.
A special fund will be created and kept separate from the county’s general fund. The loan funds would go into that account where they could be accessed by the AWF. Revenues generated from the 25 cents per visitor would be placed into the account by the AWF where it could be accessed by the county for special projects.
While the loan monies have to pass through the county, the AWF is solely responsible for repaying them. Brock was also reminded during the meeting that no county tax money has been spent on the project.
“This is a really, really good thing. There is nothing negative about this in any way, shape, form or fashion. It’s a win-win that helps them and helps us,” Brock said. “This gives us the opportunity to generate unrestricted revenue and as you all know that’s really, really hard for us to do.
“It is a fantastic thing and a great opportunity. I’m thankful. I’m appreciative of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation for all that they’ve done thus far in trying to get this going. I’m excited about the prospects of the project and continuing to be a partner in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.