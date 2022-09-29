The Bell County Fiscal Court gave Judge Executive Albey Brock permission to advertise for bids for the Flash SteelWorks site development and building during a special called meeting Wednesday morning.
It was also approved to pay Clotfelter-Samokar $137,330.21 for architectural services related to the project, to be paid when funds become available.
A groundbreaking for the project will take place on Oct. 12 at noon at the site of the old Tannery property in Middlesboro. Brock said Congressman Hal Rogers and either the governor or lieutenant governor would be there.
