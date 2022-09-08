“Women! You never know what they mean. Why can’t they speak English like the rest of us?” complained Wilburn.
Davy said, “Here we go again! What’s Ashley done this time, rob a bank?”
“Don’t be funny. I was going to Pic-Pac to get some stuff and as I was going out the door she said, ‘We’re out of milk.”
“Well, I got back and started making a pot of coffee.”
She says, “Where’s the milk?”
I said, “What milk?”
“I won’t offend your tender ears with what she said next, but it ended with, ‘You march right back down there and get milk, and by the way, you’ve just used up all the coffee.”
Davy said, “Did you get the coffee, Honey do?”
“Six bags of it. We’ll never ‘be out’ of it again. That’s the easy part. She can’t speak English and she’s always changing her mind. Says it’s a woman’s privilege.”
Davy said, “Hey guy, you take this stuff too seriously. Lighten up.”
“Too seriously? It’s death, dying, and cremation again!”
“You mean she’s changed her mind about dying?”
“Stop mocking me. Last time I told you her plans, Ashley planned to save the Kentucky Forestry Industry bu getting hand-carved white oak urns for us.”
“What happened to that?”
“Said that the bourbon Industry bought up all the white oak for their barrels. I was hoping we might get one with the bourbon in it for me, and I’d swim in it for all eternity. Now, she’s changed her mind. Now she wants to be a ‘Patron of the Arts’ and reclamation. She says we’ll get clay from old strip mines and get a potting artist to make an urn like a flower pot big enough for both our askes. She says that at the start, our children will spread the askes on the flower garden. She says that ashes really do help the soil to breathe. When we come up as marigolds and roses, we can be cut and put in the vase/urn. We’ll be living with our kids again.”
Davy said, “How does she know you won’t turn up to be a dandelion or a thorn bush?”
“Stop trying to be logical! We’ve got to humor her. Now she’s thinking that with the family cemetery up on the hill, most of the family are there. We should have the urn big enough for our family. She wants white, fluffy, cute Poopsie in with us. She says that little dog is like a part of the family. I’m going to put my foot down. I’m not going to spend eternity with any dog!”
Davy said, “She’ll change her mind. She’s a woman, but you’re in for a life with the flaming Ashley of eternal cremation.”
