Floyd Brown, 74, of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Pineville Community Health Center. He was born in Fourmile, KY on November 25, 1924 a son of the late George Walter and Sennie Jones Brown. Floyd had been an active member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church. He had been a mail carrier and played steel guitar and guitar music all over Bell County. He had also been a bookkeeper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Ulyess and Tilman Brown.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Shirley Faye Asher Brown; sisters, Geraldine and Bob Gambrel and Theda and James Polly; special friend, Donnie Franklin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. James Polly and Rev. Wilkie Saylor. Music will be by Theda Polly and Donnie Franklin. Burial will be in Pinelawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Brown Family.
