Floyd Caldwell, 76, of Pineville, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Fort Sanders Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. He was born in Stoney Fork on June 24, 1944 a son of the late Jerome and Maudie Brock Caldwell. He believed in the Pentecostal Faith and had been a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Marvin Cory Caldwell; brothers and sisters, David Caldwell, Judy Ellen Bailey, Annafair Saylor, Lily Helton, Dewey Helton, Irene Caldwell and Carl Wayne Caldwell.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Sue Knuckles Caldwell; children, Terry Wayne Caldwell and Marvin Caldwell and his wife, Karen; grandsons, Justin Floyd Caldwell and Dustin Napier; Brothers and sisters, Sonny Caldwell, Lawrence Caldwell, J.C. Caldwell, Ada Mae Helton, Jimmy Ray Caldwell, Baxter Caldwell, Jerome Caldwell, Jr., Jeffery Caldwell, Arthur Caldwell, Ralph Caldwell and Christine Caldwell and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Arthur Jackson and Rev. Joe Caldwell. Burial will be in the Saylor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Caldwell and Dustin Napier.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 until 9 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Caldwell Family.
