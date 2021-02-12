Floyd Greene, 89, of Laurel Hill, passed away on Sunday, February 07, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Bell County, KY on December 14, 1931 a son of the late Fairchild and Viola Cox Greene Jackson. He had been a self-employed truck driver for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Tuttle Greene; sister, Wanda Miracle and brother Orville Greene.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Sherry and Randall Miracle, Kim and Bryan Combs and Chris and Debra Greene; grandchildren, David Miracle, Beth Miracle and fiancé, Anand Selvaraj, Michael Combs and wife, Noell, Jennifer Wilcher and husband, Ernie and Matt Greene and wife, Kaytie; great-grandchildren, Landon Greene, Jakob Miracle, Davey Miracle, Addisyn Wilcher, Charleigh Combs and Ethan Combs and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Elder Randall Miracle, Elder Gary Mosley, and Elder John Robbins. Burial will be in the Greene Cemetery on Laurel Hill. Pallbearers will be David Miracle, Michael Combs, Matt Greene, Ernie Wilcher, Anand Selvaraj, Jakob Miracle and Davey Miracle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Addisyn Wilcher, Charleigh Combs, Ethan Combs and Landon Greene.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Greene Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.