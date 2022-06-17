Abraham Lincoln in The Gettysburg Address in 1863 started out, “Fourscore and seven years ago our forefathers brought forth a new nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
People don’t talk that way anymore so communication issues arise. What would it look like in modern English? The easiest part wou;d be to do the math terms. “A score” of years means 20 years, so fourscore and seven meant 87 years ago in 1776.
The next term “forefathers” became a mystery to my ten year old son one time. He asked, If there were four fathers, what are their names?” My 12 year old daughter joined the discussion, “Weren’t there any mothers?” My wife answered, “There had to be six or eight for those four guys, since they wore out women twice as fast in those days through hard work and child birth, so you do wonder if they were even married.”
I said, “OK, OK, you’ve had your fun. Honest Abe isn’t here to defend himself, but he gave that spee3ch on a battlefield with thousands of crosses on graves all around. Americans had killed other Americans. There was no invasion by an evil empire. We killed our own kind and at times our own family members. It was a highly uncivilized, savage War where we slaughtered each other.
One more word needs updating, All “men” are created equal. The Emancipation Proclamation declared that, but did not make it happen automatically. In those days, who could vote? Usually, white men who owned property, and it didn’t hurt if you went to church. Over time that changed and more “men” could vote, but it would be another 50-60 years before women could be “equal” and vote. We would hope that Lincoln meant “all humans” or “all people” when he said, “men”.
For my own forefathers, I only have two, a father and his father. That grandfather lived just up the road from Gettysburg when Lincoln spoke. I doubt if he heard it. He would have been about eight then. Since he died long before I was born, I never had him as a role model. I did better with my father. He was there when I was groing up.
Now I am a father and grandfather. What kind of a role model have I been for my three sons and six grandsons? That is not a good question. It sounds as if my job is done. It is not. Being a father is always a work in progress. So to all you fathers on our day – keep up the good work. It has great rewards.
