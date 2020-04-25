Thursday, April 23, 2020 Bell County Deputy Frank Foster was on routine patrol on Highway 221 in the Straight Creek community looking for a 2017 silver Hyundai that had been reported stolen.
Deputy Foster states that he observed the vehicle being driven by 27 year old Lee Stevie Hoskins - formerly of Kettle Island now of Willisburg, Kentucky – coming off of Shooting Match Flat road turning onto Highway 221. The deputy ran the license plate though Bell dispatch confirming the vehicle was stolen.
A traffic stop was initiated and Hoskins stated he had bought the vehicle, but could not produce proof of the purchase. A search incident to arrest revealed a bag of Marijuana located on Hoskins.
Lee Hoskins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and possession of Marijuana. He was also served an outstanding probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.