Frances Scott, 101 years old, passed away on March 8, 2022, at her retirement home in Culver City, California. She was born Frances Horowitz on March 24, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois. On a blind date in 1944, she met Lazarus Scott, from Pineville, Kentucky. A lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, Lazarus was stationed briefly in Chicago. They fell in love and were married three weeks later. Lazarus (Scotty) sent his bride to Pineville, Kentucky, along with Frances’ grandmother, Feiga Pincus, to manage the operation of Scott’s Store on Kentucky Avenue, while Scotty returned to his ship to serve his country during the remaining years of the Second World War.
After the War, Fran and Scotty opened the Big Dollar Store in addition to Scott’s Store. Fran and Scotty were passionate about Pineville, and gave tirelessly to help the community. Their favorite expression was “When God created Paradise, he called it Pineville.” Fran spearheaded programs to combat illiteracy in children. She was instrumental in building a library to replace the one located near the jail, in the old City Hall.
Fran was an active member of the Pineville Junior Women’s Club. She helped plant hundreds of trees in Pineville long before environmental issues were a concern. She was recognized by the governor of Kentucky for these efforts. During the Pineville Flood of 1977, she personally went door to door to raise funds for the Red Cross to assist those residents who lost their homes.
Fran originated the idea to light a Christmas Star on Pine Mountain during the Holiday season. This has become an annual event.
Fran loved Broadway musicals and had a passion for ballroom dancing. She and Scotty took dance classes together during their years in Pineville. Besides her children, Fran’s other passions were academic and religious education. She frequently attended classes at the University of Tennessee to enhance her love of learning.
Fran and Scotty raised two children, David and Barbara, who were both born in Pineville. David Scott, M.D., now deceased, married Elaine Mesches. Barbara Scott is married to Michael Tronick. Frances leaves behind one granddaughter, Lauren Tronick, currently a medical school student at the University of California, San Diego.
Fran and Scotty retired to Hallandale, Florida. They eventually moved to Los Angeles to be close to their children and grandchild. Scotty passed away in 2013 at the age of 97. They were happily married for 69 years.
Fran will be remembered by friends and family for her warmth, generosity and inspiring outlook on life. Fran always had a sunny personality, and a bright smile. She was a kind woman with a great heart filled with love for all. Fran will be greatly missed.
Condolences can be sent to barbarascott26@mac.com.
