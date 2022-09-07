Franklin Hoskins, age 80, a lifelong resident of Bell County from Kettle Island, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, under the attentive care of his beloved daughter, Melissa “Lisa” Marie Hoskins.
Franklin worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for Codel Construction Company and for Straight Creek Mining. While working during the construction of the Cumberland Gap Tunnel at Harrogate, Tennessee, he was injured and retired from his employment.
Franklin was an avid huntsman as evidenced by his many trophies. He enjoyed being outdoors observing nature, hunting, gardening, and his hunting dogs. He traveled multiple time to the West to camp, hunt and fish and be with good friends. Franklin was born on November 23, 1941, at Meadow Branch, Kentucky to Bass and Sara Napier Hoskins. He was the ninth child of twelve children.
Franklin married Lorene Johnson on April 4, 1961, and to this union was born one daughter, Melissa Marie Hoskins.
Preceding him in death was his mother and father, Bass Hoskins and wife, Sara Napier Hoskins; five brothers, Lawrence Hoskins, George Hoskins, Robert Hoskins, Daniel Hoskins, and Fred Hoskins; three sisters, Cloie Hendrickson, Wilalene Brock and Evalene Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Marie Hoskins (son-in-law, Larry Beverly: and two step-grandchildren, Larry David Beverly and Melissa Misty (John) Baker and two step-grandchildren, John Ross Baker and Haylee Renee Beverly; his brother, Walter (Mary) Hoskins of Pontiac, Michigan; his sister, Barbara (Gary) Howard of Greenwood, Indiana; and his youngest sister, Martine Weitzel of Hamilton, Ohio along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, including a special great-niece, Kelsey Lora Jean Saylor, whom he loved like a granddaughter along with three special little great-great-nephews, Jordan R. Baker, Jacob Ryder Saylor and Jayden Hudson Saylor.
The funeral service for Franklin Hoskins will be conducted by Rev. Don Messer and Chucky Napier on September 6, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel. Music will be provided by Faye Messer. The family received friends at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center on September 5, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Burial followed at the Meadow Branch Cemetery at Kettle Island, Kentucky. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Hoskins Family.
