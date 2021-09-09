Gravity Diagnostics has opening a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Pineville, per the Governor’s request. “The Bell County area has been hit particularly hard by COVID, so we are responding and are here to help mitigate the spread,” said Gravity Sr. Business Development Manager Jennifer Duncan.
The drive-thru opened Wednesday, September 8th, and will continue on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule with operating hours from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. The location is 302 S. Walnut St., Pineville, KY 40977. Results are available within 24 hours.
