Freida Juanita Johnson, age 76, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1944, the daughter of the late Pearl Shackleford and Mary Miracle Shackleford. She retired from the Kroger Company after 27 years of service.
She was a faithful member of Cannon Creek Baptist Church, where she loved to praise and serve the Lord. Her love for the Lord and her family was unconditional. Her family was truly the joy of her life. She loved working in her flower gardens, and walking her dog Archie. At Christmas, she always enjoyed her beautiful Christmas decorations and displays. She was a true inspiration to everyone and will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Vertie Campbell, Hazel Massengill, Lucille Massengill and Lorene Moyers; and brothers, Luther Shackleford, Tom Shackleford, Clophas Shackleford and her very special dogs, Lucky and Precious.
She is survived by the following members of her family: Her loving husband of 55 years, Matt Johnson, Jr.; Daughters: Freida Ann (Tex) Hoskins of Richmond, KY, Sherry Lynn (Herb) Raley of Memphis, TN, Melissa Kay Hoskins of Middlesboro, KY, and Natausha Nicole (Timothy) Gunn of Richmond, KY.; Son: Michael David Johnson of Ironton, OH; Brother: James Shackleford; Sister: Adeline Garland; 13 Grandchildren and 22 Great-Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends .
The family of Freida Juanita Johnson will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Clayton Barton presiding. Music will be provided by the Heavenly Heirs and Tiwanna Grimm.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Hoskins, Jacob Jones, Lyle Roberts, Tex Hoskins, Timothy Gunn, Joshua Maggard, James Strunk and Charlie Minton. Honorary pallbearers will be Dre Gunn, Justin Johnson and Greg Hoskins.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 2, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
