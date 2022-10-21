I have been making a new soup every weekend, and this past weekend I hit the jackpot. Have you ever imagined that you were in the French countryside in the autumn with the rain misting, the jazz music playing, and the leaves falling outside? Well, this is the perfect recipe to transport you to that cozy little spot.
French Onion Soup
Ingredients: 4 sweet onions sliced thin, 2 tablespoons of minced garlic, 2 tablespoon salt, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon of rosemary, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of butter, ¼ cup red wine, 3-4 cups of beef broth, 2 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, Gruyere cheese, 1 French baguette.
Instruction: Over low/medium heat, Sauté thinly slice onions with garlic, sugar, salt, olive oil and butter. The goal is to gradually soften the onions as they caramelize. This may take several minutes. Sauté until they have turn a golden color.
Deglaze the pan with the red wine. Add beef broth and rosemary. Bring to a boil and allow to simmer for at least 15 minutes.
While the soup is simmering, slice the French baguette and toast it in the oven. Ladle the soup into oven safe bowls. Place 2-3 slices of bread on top of the soup and grate the cheese on top.
Broil until the cheese is golden and bubbling. Serve hot and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.