This week is officially the first day of summer, which means everything you are eating should be fresh. Jake and I decided to grow a big garden this year. I have learned so much, and we have been able to enjoy a plentiful harvest so far.
One of the things I am most proud of is my fresh herb garden. I have several herbs that provide intense flavor to all my dishes. This week, I am sharing a recipe that puts them in the spotlight. You can enjoy it even if you don’t have your own herbs at home.
Fresh Herb Lemon Pasta with Scallops
Ingredients: 1 pack of medium sized scallops, 1 box of spaghetti pasta, 1 cup of ricotta cheese, ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, ½ cup parmesan, the zest and juice of 1 lemon, 1 teaspoon of black pepper, 2 teaspoons of salt, ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, ½ cup freshly slice basil, ½ cup freshly chopped Italian oregano.
Instructions: Start by chopping fresh herbs and setting aside. Salt and pepper scallops on both sides and set aside. Heavily salt a pot of water and place on medium high heat. Bring to a boil.
While water is coming to a boil, bring together ricotta, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Add noodles to water and cook according to instructions. While noodles are cooking, drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Sear scallops on each side until a golden-brown edge forms (2 ½ minutes per side.)
Drain noodles and reserve 1-2 cups of pasta water. Combine noodles, cheese mixture and half a cup of pasta water in a large bowl. Add extra pasta water until desired sauce texture is achieved. Top with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. Serve and enjoy!
