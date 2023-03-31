The annual Friends of the Shelter (FOS) fundraiser is coming up!
If you have never attended the FOS “Beastie Bash” auction, now is the time! Only 200 seats are available and tickets are already selling fast. Tickets are $30 and must be presented for entry. They can be purchased at Nagle Law Office in Middlesboro, Pizazz Salon in Harrogate, from FOS President Dinah Presnell (606-337-5267), or from an FOS member.
The event is always a ton of fun and for a very worthy cause. Many great items will be up for grabs in both a silent and live auction headed up by Lawrence McGeorge, principal broker & auctioneer for Remax Professionals licensed in TN, KY, & VA. Lawrence brings all the excitement possible whether he is auctioning a “year of desserts”, a plane ride, or a beautiful piece of artwork.
The event takes place on Saturday, April 15th at the Pine Mountain State Resort Park. The fun kicks off promptly at 5:30 with the social hour and item viewing. There will be live music, cash bar, buffet dinner, a quilt raffle as well as a wine raffle and much more!
So mark your calendar, grab some friends and purchase your tickets before they are gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.