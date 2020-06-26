In-person voting was held on Tuesday at the Middlesboro Community Center on 30th Street.

Results listed are for Election Day and in-person absentee vote totals. Mail-in vote totals will be available on June 30.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you