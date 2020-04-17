A native of Bell County, Tom Gambrel has spent much of his life involved in the Bell County School System.
He attended Kindergarten at old Straight Creek Elementary before going to Page and Bell Middle and High Schools. He worked as a custodian at Bell Middle up until he started his student teaching and then spent 14 years teaching Science and Math in the middle grades.
Gambrel moved into administration from there, serving as the Day Treatment principal, Transportation Director and became Facilities Director since 2012. He was appointed acting Superintendent in January when Yvonne Gilliam started her leave. Last Thursday he was selected to be the next superintendent of Bell County Schools with his four-year contract starting on July 1.
“I’ve been here almost my whole life. I love this county and I love the people here,” he said. “I’ve been a custodian, a bus driver, a coach for middle school football, middle school softball and an assistant for high school softball. I’m pretty well-rounded in the district, the only job I’ve not had is as a cook. If you count picnics and manning the grill I’ve got to do a little bit of that.”
As superintendent Gambrel said he wants to better publicize the academic success the district has seen, have open communication with all of the district’s employees and focus on improving attendance and retaining students.
“I feel like we need to let people know how good our school district is. We’re going to start a campaign to promote our district. A lot of people already know how good our district is, but I would like to sell it to the other folks in the county that may not know,” he said.
Gambrel also wanted to let everyone working in the district know that they are important.
“I want them to know that the door is open, I’m available to talk to them on the phone, my cell phone number is published in our directory, they can reach out to me on Facebook Messenger, they can reach out to me on any medium that they want to,” he said. “I want to hear from our people and I’ll be out in our buildings to see them once we get back in school.”
He said improving attendance has to be a priority.
“As a district we have to work on our attendance and get that better,” said Gambrel. “Another thing that we have to do is retain as many of our students as we possibly can. With the decline in coal, people moving away and having fewer children, our population of school-age children is in a steady decline. We’re going to have to retain our students and we’re going to have to help them attend school. That’s a priority right now.
“To promote our schools we need billboards or a lot of Facebook posts and those kind of things. There are so many wonderful things that go on in the Bell County School System that only a few people hear about. So I would like to put an effort into getting those things out to people.”
Gambrel added that he was humbled and honored to be selected as superintendent.
“I feel like we have a great school district already. We have wonderful people and a lot of nice things that area going on right now. I’d like to continue those and add to those things that are going well.”
