Two amendments were added to the updated garbage collection ordinance that was being considered by the Bell County Fiscal Court at Tuesday’s meeting. Because of those amendments, a vote on the second reading of the ordinance was tabled and the first reading of the ordinance with the amendments will be held at next month’s meeting.
5th District Magistrate Joe Hammontree made the motions to add the amendments. One spells out exemptions to mandatory participation in the solid waste collection system — such as low income — and clarifies that anyone seeking an exemption must appeal to the 109 Board. The other clarifies how tree trimmings on private property will be handled in the ordinance.
County Attorney Chris Douglas said he would meet with the 109 Board to get the exact wording for the amendments and have them added in writing for a new first reading of the ordinance by the July Fiscal Court meeting.
Hammontree, Glenn Webb and Donny Lefevers voted in favor of making the changes while Eddie Saylor voted no. Junior Maiden and Judge-Executive Albey Brock were absent.
The court also approved the second reading and adoption of the county’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, which includes an additional 25 cent per hour raise for all county employees starting in July.
The salary and pay rates for all county employees was also approved as well as changes to the Administrative Code to reflect changes in state law. The only significant change is that expenditures of less than $40,000 are considered a “small purchase” and are not subject to competitive bidding. The Kentucky Revised Statutes changed that amount from $30,000 to $40,000 this year.
Bids were opened for new election equipment. Two bids were received from current vendor Harp Enterprises and from Election Systems & Software. Saylor asked for a motion to turn those bids over to the Election Commission and give Judge Brock permission to award them based on the commission’s recommendation.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting public hearings were held for the County Road Aid (CRA) and Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) programs. No comments from the public were given and no action was needed to be taken. Those hearings take place each year to give the public an opportunity to request road work be done using those funds. Treasurer Irma Brooks said the court determines how those funds are spent.
During audience participation Tim Howard of the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department invited everyone out to the BCVFD annual community picnic on July 15 and reminded everyone that the Kentucky Brotherhood will be cycling across Bell County on July 19.
“They will be coming through Middlesboro and then stopping at the Bert T. Combs building and having a brief meeting there before going on to Barbourville,” he said. “They’ll be recognizing Kenneth Ely from Bell County EMS that passed.”
In other business, the court:
— Reappointed Brooks as Bell County Treasurer for a 4-year term.
— Approved payment to Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers for the amount of $4,900 for Environmental Services Invoice No. 7 for Flash SteelWorks.
— Approved payment to Lynn Imaging for the amount of $5,320.15 for work done for Flash SteelWorks.
— Hired Randy Hall and Aiden Lamb as full-time workers at the Bell County Road Department at $13.00 per hour.
— Hired Jerry Goodman and Tristen Miracle as part-time Deputy Jailers at $9.00 per hour.
— Approved the Bell County Jail Policy and Procedures Manuel with no changes.
— Accepted checks in the amount of $49,748.62 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $24,935.67 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.