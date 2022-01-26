Gary Wayne Rutherford of Pineville, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1959. He was the son of the late Claude Rutherford and Linda Jane Pittman Rutherford. Gary was a man of faith. He loved the Lord and his church family. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the Calloway Baptist Church where he was baptized. Where his letter of faith still remains.
Gary was proceeded in death by his father, Claude Rutherford; mother, Linda Rutherford; grandson, Aaron Paul Gentry; sisters, Mary Johnson and Bertha Simpson Harbin; brothers, George Hensley, Fred Rutherford, Noah Rutherford, James David (JD) Rutherford, and John (JC, Jake) Rutherford.
He leaves behind his loving children, Jamie Rutherford Gentry of Corbin Kentucky, Gary Adrian Wayne Rutherford of Pineville Kentucky, and Travis Paul Rutherford of Pineville Kentucky; grandchildren, Caitlin and Robbie Stewart, Lindsay and Justus Mills, Nathan and Sierra Gentry, Isaac Rutherford, Haley Rutherford, Dylan Rutherford, Raylee Rutherford, Baylee Rutherford, Mackenzie Rutherford, and Kammie Rutherford; great-granddaughter, Emma May Posey; baby girl Gentry on the way; brothers, Rankin (RE) Rutherford, Ralph Rutherford, Henry Rutherford, and Ommer Rutherford; sisters, Ruby Houck, Loretta Bingham, Lola Hickman, and Charlene Boger; and a host of nephews and nieces. He had many friends whom he loved, Mike Taylor, Ernie Campbell, and Johnny Ray Slusher who were more like brothers than friends.
Funeral services were at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Calloway Baptist Church with Pastor George Fredrick officiating the laying to Rest of Gary Wayne Rutherford. Honorary pallbearers were Nathan Gentry, Dylan Rutherford, Isaac Rutherford, Robbie Stewart, Justus Mills, John Maidon, Jonathan Rutherford, Richard West, and Logan Boger.
In lieu of flowers please make donations toward the funeral.
The family received friends on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Calloway Baptist Church in Calloway.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Rutherford Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.