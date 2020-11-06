On 10/26 and 10/27 students at Page School Center participated in a mock election through the GEAR UP Soar grant. The grant staff, Jonathan Neely and Tonya Knuckles walked 6th through 8th grade students through the election process and the importance of voting as a part of their GEAR UP goals and objectives.
Students cast their vote on sample ballots provided by Bell County Court Clerk, Debbie Gambrel. Students voted for President, Senator, Congressman, and State Representative. T
he GEAR UP staff says that students were very excited to participate in the election and it is the staff’s hope that students learned more about the importance of voting and less about general politics. After the mock election, students also voted for their classmates to hold seats on the GEAR UP Student Leadership team. Many students say that it was fun two days and that it would be a memorable time for many of them.
