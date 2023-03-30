FRANKFORT, KY – Wednesday, the Kentucky General Assembly overwhelmingly rejected Governor Beshear’s veto of SB 150 – a shameful veto that rejected the rights of parents, rejected the safety and privacy of students, and rejected the protection of children from the irreversible harms of dangerous and experimental gender “transitions” that have no place in medicine.
The Family Foundation applauds the Kentucky House and Senate, including leadership in both chambers, for overriding Beshear’s veto of the bill.
Statement from David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation:
“Today’s vote to override Gov. Beshear’s veto of SB 150 is a win for children and their parents in Kentucky. SB 150 will protect the lives of Kentucky children by setting policy in alignment with the truth that every child is created as a male or female and deserves to be loved, treated with dignity, and accepted for who they really are.
“Kentuckians overwhelmingly support SB 150’s commonsense student privacy protections in restrooms and locker rooms, along with the right of parents to have a say in their child’s education. The off-label use of puberty blockers, along with cross-sex hormones and surgery, in experimental gender ‘transitions’ has no place in children’s healthcare – the irreversible harms that de-transitioners have suffered testify to that.
“We commend the Kentucky General Assembly for taking action to override Gov. Beshear’s veto. Kentuckians will not soon forget that Gov. Beshear turned his back on children and parents in Kentucky,” Walls concluded.
Walls also expressed his thanks to Rep. Jennifer Decker, Rep. Shane Baker, Rep. Josh Calloway, Rep. Bill Wesley, Senator Max Wise, Senator Lindsey Tichenor, and Senator Gex Williams for their leadership on key pieces of the legislation. He also expressed thanks for all the legislators in both chambers, including House and Senate Leadership, that took a bold stand for protecting Kentucky children.
The Family Foundation hosted a rally and press conference earlier Wednesday with legislators, pastors, and supporters of SB 150, including representatives of Kentucky parents, teachers, and other public school staff, in the Capitol rotunda.
The Family Foundation is the leading Christian public policy organization in Kentucky and stands for Kentucky families and the Biblical values that make them strong.
