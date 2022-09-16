In 1849, in a small farming town just north of Sacramento, California, gold fever hit. The sleepy town became a wild, roaring ,rowdy city. Wagons and pack animals jostled in the mud of the narrow streets when it rained, and in chocking dust when it didn’t. Eventually the gold ran out and the boom town was on a downhill slide to becoming a ghost town.
An energetic, visionary became Mayor. She had no patience with whiners and losers. She said, “We’ll make the old mines into a tourist destination. We’ll rebuild the dam for boat racing and Summer fun. Well become bigger than Tahoe for winter sports. Our weather is perfect for retirees.” Slowly her dream took shape, until now, when her Grandson was Mayor. He sat in his third floor office trying to see the Veteran’s Park down in the Square. Trouble had come to Paradise.
The quaint, narrow streets no longer had wagons and pack animals, but hundreds of cars and trucks. Their emissions covered the city with pea soup fog and chocking smog. It would lighten to an ugly yellow cloud by noon, and come back in by three. Seniors died and survivors left. Tourists cancelled. At the Council meeting, the Mayor said, “We can’t ban cars and we can’t wait until 2035 when the whole State goes to EVs. I’ve named a group of ex[erts to make recommendations for immediate action. It’s the Study Of Unknown Pollution (SOUP) group.
At the next meeting SOUP served their recipe for recovery: “The major source of pollution comes from engines at idle in Drive thru lanes and intersections with STOP signs and traffic lights. Therefore, so as not to play any favorites, we recommend that ALL Drive-thru lanes be closed and all major intersections be made into Round-abouts.”
The mayor said, “The Round-abouts will fly, but closing ALL Drive-thrus will be political suicide.” He waited until the worst chocking Smog day of the year and introduced the closing ordinance. It passed. Nobody was out shopping anyway and the town was dying. In spite of all the grumbling, the ban worked. Air pollution went down 65%. Kids asked the name of that light in the sky and they told them it was the sun. The light exposed all the dir and grime on the houses. Pressure washer sales and rentals went up. Fast Food business increased. With all customers coming in, they stayed longer and bought more. Everybody got to meet their neighbors. Families learned to eat together again around the tables.
But the people could not overcome their addiction to convenience. One man said, “nobody’s gonna make me walk 30 feet from the parking lot to the door. I’ll have my stuff delivered.”
Home delivery became so popular that soon the narrow streets were clogged with thousands of delivery trucks. Drivers left the motors running to go to the doors, and pollution became worse than before. By 2035, when EVs became mandatory, it was too late. The city had become a ghost town chocked on convenience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.