Bell County Historical Society Director Jes’Anne Givens spoke to the Fiscal Court at Tuesday’s meeting.
Givens provided an update on planning for Bell County’s America 250 celebrations coming up in 2026. July 4, 2026 will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
“We’ve been working hard trying to get a really good America 250 Committee together for Bell County,” she said. “We’ve already met once and basically I’ve done a lot of research on what we did during the Centennial and Bicentennial celebrations to get some ideas and from there we’ve started brainstorming.”
State Rep. Adam Bowling is a member of the committee. He told Givens that the committee needs to have their plans in place with expected costs by next July in order to ask the state for some financial assistance for the America 250 celebrations.
“We’ll be meeting again at the end of August and I want every organization on the committee to offer their suggestions so we can narrow things down to exactly what we want to do,” Givens said. “From there we can get into the detailed planning and figure out exactly what the costs are going to be and where we can find some help to pull everything together.”
Givens also asked the court to consider providing some financial help for the day-to-day operations of the Historical Society Museum.
She said the Historical Society has been offered a manuscript for an unreleased book by Dr. Robert Kincaid. Givens called Kincaid’s book “The Wilderness Road” the Bible for Bell County history.
Kincaid’s great grandson Scott Ballard discovered a manuscript in a box while cleaning out his mother’s house for a book titled “Cumberland Gap: Gateway Conquest.”
“He wrote it in 1930, before ‘The Wilderness Road’ and it is phenomenal on our history and on the settlement of Kentucky,” Givens said. “I’m looking for grants right now so we can hopefully find a publisher and get this book out in time for America 250.”
Judge-Executive Albey Brock suggested that Givens put together a formal request for funds in writing.
“Let us know what you would like to do with the money or show your costs versus revenue and we’ll take a look at it see what we might be able to do to help,” he said. “Several years ago I went through the museum and I was blown away by the number of things in there and how interesting it is. You don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy what’s inside that building. I highly recommend it. I guarantee you that you’ll be surprised.”
