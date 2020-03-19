Gladys Baker, 87, of Stoney Fork, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Pineville Community Health Care, Pineville, KY. She was born in Beverly, KY on February 23, 1933 a daughter of the late William M. and Susie Lawson Baker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Leon Baker, Earl Baker, Ellie Hoskins, William Baker and Judy Baker.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Rosie Baker and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services were at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 15 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Messer. Music will be by Kathy Brock and David Baker. Burial will be in Baker Cemetery at Stoney Fork, KY. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Sunday from 10:30 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Baker Family.
