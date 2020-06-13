I have gotten in a horrible habit of buying produce and letting it go to waste. I know I can’t be the only one who does that, but it is just so frustrating. I think my eyes are bigger than my stomach. This past week I had strawberries that were about to go bad and I decided I wanted to make a special treat with them instead of throwing them away. I share a picture of this with everyone on Facebook, and boy did y’all love the looks of it. Well, I can assure you that it tastes as good as it looks!
Glazed Strawberry Bread
Ingredients: ¾ cup of granulated sugar, ½ a cup of milk, ½ cup cooking oil, 1 large egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, ¼ teaspoon of salt, 2 cups diced strawberries, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
Glaze: 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tablespoons melted butter, ½ cup diced strawberries, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 tablespoons of heavy cream
Instructions: Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Wash your strawberries and dice them finely. Place two cups of the strawberries in a small bowl and coat them with 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour. This keeps them from sinking to the bottom of the bread. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla. In an another bowl, mix the flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until combined. Add the flour coated strawberries by folding them gently into the batter.
Pour the mixture into a greased loaf pan. Place in the oven for 60-70 minutes. Check on the bread at the 45 minute mark to ensure it is cooking evenly. Remove from oven and use a toothpick to make sure it is cooked through. Remove from pan and set aside to cool.
Once the bread is cooled, you can make your glaze topping. Melt the butter in the microwave. In a medium bowl add all ingredients except strawberries. Mix until you have a ribbon like consistency. Add the remaining strawberries to the glaze. Pour over top of the bread, and you will have yourself a beautiful and tasty treat.
