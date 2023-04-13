Gloria Jean Daniels, 77 of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home. She was born in Pineville on June 22, 1945, a daughter of the late John and Linda Berry Whitaker. She was a member of the Blackmont Pentecostal Holiness Church. Gloria was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and everyone called her Mamaw.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd ‘Teetle’ Daniels; sister, Patsy Whitaker; and sister-in-law, Patricia McAninch.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Michele Elliott and husband, Donnie; son, Michael Daniels and wife, April; grandchildren, Amy Elliott, Amanda Collins and husband, Josh, Josh Daniels and wife, Kelsey, Hannah Daniels, and Sara Daniels; great-grandchildren, Blake Collins and Charlie Daniels; brother Hubert ‘Mackie’ McAninch; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Lemar and Rev. Ronnie Hoskins presiding. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Daniels Family.
