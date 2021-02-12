Gloria “Jeep” Smith Gambrel, 77, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.  She was born in Pineville on May 17, 1943 a daughter of the late, Jim and Evelyn Jackson Smith.  She had been a beautician.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gambrel; son, Aaron Buell Hensley; brothers and sisters, Joe Scott Smith, Allen Wayne Smith, Bonnie Burris, Jimmy Smith and Yvonne Smith.

Survivors include her daughter, April Smith Norton and husband, Justin; grandchildren, Tracey Erin Miller, Aaron Blake Hensley and wife, Kera, and Michael Tre’ Hendrickson and wife, Sierra; sister, Elizabeth Smith Denny and a host of nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Michael Sean Denny and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Mr. Scott Denny presiding.  Music will be by Crystal Cox.  

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the family of Gloria Gambrel.  Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Gambrel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
