In the early evening, Tom wound around the last three miles of the curvy mountain road in his daily commute to home. He said to the windshield, “My job bores me. My life bores me. I wish something, anything, would happen for a change.” (Watch out what you wish for, Tom!)
He came around the last sharp curve and found an upside down smoking Toyota Titan with an black Explorer on top of it. He screeched to a stop, grabbed his phone, jumped out and climbed up on the shoulder for a better view. He started a video. “Oh my, oh my, wait till everybody sees this!” He did not hear the wailing sirens of the fire engines and other first responders coming up the mountain and around the curve behind him. His car blocked the road. He didn’t care. He was in “going viral land”. Not even the blasts of the air horn interrupted him. Finally, the big fire engine pushed his car into the steep ditch and out of the way. He turned from the scene of the accident to the colorful caravan of noisy vehicles. What a show: Fire engines with blinking red lights, an ambulance with white strobes and blinking reds, police cruisers with blue!
A voice of authority shattered his dreams of fame and fortune with a command:
“Give me that phone” and hustled him down to the cruiser. “You are off to jail for obstructing emergency vehicles, and more other charges than you want to tell your wife about. The judge may not be very happy with you when you get your day in court.”
In this little story, we should recognize the new norm: “In an emergency, grab your phone.” The great allure of, and desire for recognition by being the source of something with the potential of “going viral” is great. But how has it become so common that it is just about worthless now? It has become a kind of a cottage industry thing, where people plot and plan to stage events to have them go viral. The Social Media providers love it. They love it so much that Tic Tok and Twitter have “go viral” departments. Their job is monitor tweets and post that have viral possibilities, and then puff and promote them until they go. With these millions of artificial tweets and hits, the Companies can claim more users of their site than there are people in the world.
That’s fun, but in real life, a virus is no joke. COVID 19 and its variants are in deer. It has crossed from us to them and can come back to humans as variants we have never seen. So hunters, keep your boosters up to date. If they are destroying your crops and gardens, and you have a permit to hunt them, wear gloves when you dispose of the bodies. Who knows what may be in cute little Bambi? Even deer have “gone viral”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.