“Guard duty again! Two nights in a row, and what are we guarding? Some dead guy.”
“Yeah, it’s Saturday night and we could be dancing and drinking. We don’t even know if there’s a body in there.”
“You may be right, but I know he’s dead. Yesterday was more interesting. We crucified three guys. I joined up to fight and I end up in this god-forsaken land full of noisy, babbling natives. I got to stab one of them with my spear.”
“You’re a real hero; killed their King. His hands were nailed to the cross. Sounds like a one-sided fight to me.”
“Don’t blame me. I obey orders. The Big Boss, Pilate, sent down orders to get it over with quickly with that one. He’s trying to curry favor with the local leaders. Their priests wanted this body in the ground before sunset- some kind of religious custom of their gods.”
“God, my boy, only one, that’s what they always say.”
“Well, I’ve never seen any god of theirs at all. At their last riot, I got into their so-called Sacred Place in their Temple and it was empty, not an idol in sight.”
“A couple of years ago when we invaded Babylonia, they had a god like that. It seems they had a plague of snakes. Theyu finally rounded them all up into a big pit. These snakes were so mean they began to eat each other. It all came down to the last two biggest. These two monsters bit and fought until each one had the other by its tail. They ate each other and the pit was empty. The people praised their new snake god and said it went up in the sky. You see the North Star up there. Just to the right is their snake God. Can you see it?”
The other soldier looked and hunted, and finally said, “I can’t see a thing. There’s nothing but empty space up there.”
“That’s what I told you. The Babylonians and the Jews have the same kind of God of empty space. There’s no there there.”
“Well, there better be something in there in the morning when the women come with their spices and stuff to make a relic out of him. This one said he was God, so they want to preserve the body like an idol. That’s normal, but their god is supposed to be empty space. I don’t get it, but I’m going to sleep. You keep watch if you want to.”
They both slept. At sunrise, women screamed, men ran in and out of the tomb, “It’s empty! It’s empty space! There’s nothing there.”
The soldier said, “He really must have been a God, the God of space and time.”
