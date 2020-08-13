Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that he’s recommending that Kentucky schools wait until September 28th to reopen to in-person classes.
The superintendents of Pineville, Bell County and Middlesboro schools said they will be following the governor’s recommendation and will be discussing what changes to make to their school calendars with their school boards when they meet next week.
“Our recommendation is that schools wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28,” Beshear said on Monday. “Yes, that’s six weeks from now, but it’s also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of this virus . . . six weeks from a time when we just had a 6% positivity rate.
“Let’s face it, we’re trying really hard and we’ve taken good steps. Masks are working. But we do not have control over this virus. And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control of this virus, it’s not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
Pineville Superintendent Russell Thompson said the school board plans to sit down and talk about their options during Monday’s regular school board meeting.
“I’m going to talk to the board about what they want to do now,” Thompson explained. “We have the option of pushing the start date back but I think we will be going virtual until after fall break.”
He said the recommendation from the governor will be presented to the board at the next meeting.
“The current plan is to go virtual until October 3 and then, following fall break, we will come back and they will be given the options they were given prior to fall break,” Thompson said.
Those options were five days face to face, five days virtual, or a hybrid option including both.
“We have had every option under the sun and I did think that we were going to be able to pull it off pretty successfully but it’s out of our hands,” he said. “I’m a little disappointed. I felt like our community wanted, needed, and I felt like there was at least a desire to get these kids back in the school but we’ve not been allowed to have that option.”
Bell County Superintendent Tom Gambrel echoed Thompson’s sentiments.
“I plan to recommend to the board that we adhere to the governor’s recommendation and we begin in-person classes on September 28,” Gambrel said.
He added that possibly moving the start of distance learning to after Labor Day would also be discussed.
“Like every other district around us, we are waiting on Chromebooks so we’re going to discuss the possibility of postponing even our distance learning until after Labor Day,” he said. “We just want to keep the number of days down that we would have to have paper packets. We don’t want to send those any more than we have to, but without Chromebooks for everybody that’s our only option.
“We’re going to have a hard time starting school later than Sept. 8 but we’re going to have to get some days in prior to Sept. 28. — Right now it looks like it’s going to be late September before our Chromebooks are here so we’re going to have to start a different way that we initially planned.”
The Bell County Board of Education has a special-called meeting on Monday with their regular meeting set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Gambrel said he felt like Bell County Schools were more ready to start in-person school than to start distance learning.
“Our teachers were excited to go back and be in class with their kids. We want our kids back in the classroom,” he said. “Our teachers want that and our staff has worked really hard to get our buildings ready for the kids to come back. Whenever they can come back we’re ready for them.”
Middlesboro Superintendent Waylon Allen said he would be discussing possible changes with the school board when they meet on Tuesday.
“We do plan to comply with the governor’s request,” Allen said. “Our board plans to discuss changing the start date to September 8th during the next regularly scheduled meeting. As of now, we will begin the year with distance learning and we plan to move to our hybrid schedule on September 28.”
Monday, Beshear said his decision was driven by four factors: Kentucky’s cases being near a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the U.S., the experience of school districts in other states and families continuing to travel to hotspots for vacations against the advice of health officials.
“I think what all of the health care specialists said when we talked about reopening, is we need to be looking at a decline. In other words, we need to get our positive rate down,” the governor said. “On top of that, what we’re seeing are more outbreaks and more infections in kids.
“What we do know is children have a harder time social distancing. And we can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now. Other states that have tried to open this new school year are now having to close. We don’t want to start and stop. That may be more difficult on our children.”
