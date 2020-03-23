Kentucky’s Coronavirus confirmed cases are now at 103 leaving Governor Andy Beshear to issue more mandatory closures of businesses beginning tomorrow.
Starting at 8 p.m. on March 23, all nonessential retail will close to in-person traffic.
This applies to the following stores:
- clothing
- entertainment
- sporting goods
- shoes
- jewelry
- florists
- furniture
- bookstores
- auto dealers (repair and part stores exempt, will remain open)
This does not include:
- Grocery stores
- gas stations
- pharmacies
- drug stores
"This is the next step that we need to take to reduce the contact amongst Kentuckians until we can defeat this virus," Beshear said during a news conference.
In addition, while many medical facilities have complied with a request to cease elective procedures, it will become a mandate starting Monday.
