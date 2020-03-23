COVID-19 cover

Kentucky’s Coronavirus confirmed cases are now at 103 leaving Governor Andy Beshear to issue more mandatory closures of businesses beginning tomorrow.

Starting at 8 p.m. on March 23, all nonessential retail will close to in-person traffic. 

This applies to the following stores: 

  • clothing
  • entertainment 
  • sporting goods 
  • shoes
  • jewelry 
  • florists 
  • furniture 
  • bookstores
  • auto dealers (repair and part stores exempt, will remain open)

This does not include:

  • Grocery stores
  • gas stations
  • pharmacies
  • drug stores 

"This is the next step that we need to take to reduce the contact amongst Kentuckians until we can defeat this virus," Beshear said during a news conference. 

In addition, while many medical facilities have complied with a request to cease elective procedures, it will become a mandate starting Monday.

