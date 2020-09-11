On Thursday, September 10, 2020 Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new Commonwealth's Attorney for Bell County. Appointed to the position that was vacated on August 31 by former Commonwealth Attorney Karen Greene Blondell is Lisa Fugate.
Lisa has been the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County since April 2015.
Lisa is a native of Bell County, Kentucky. She grew up in Arjay, Kentucky, attended Arjay Elementary and is a 2002 graduate of Bell County High School. Lisa attended undergrad at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky and attended law school at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.
Lisa became a licensed Attorney in October, 2009, and opened her private law office that same year and has practiced many areas of law, with her favorite being as a prosecutor, assisting the residents of Bell County, Kentucky. She moved back home upon graduation, and is a resident of Pineville, Kentucky and has two children, ages 9 and 7.
Lisa is appreciative of the opportunity to be the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bell County, her home. She is thankful to Karen Greene Blondell, for the chance to follow the legacy she leaves behind.
Lisa Fugate's official swearing in is Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:45pm at the Farmer Helton Judicial Center in Pineville.
