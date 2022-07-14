This past week was my birthday, and that means a wonderful meal is always served. My friends got together to swim, play games and grill, but the meal was the star of the show. I have to give the credit to my friends Blakelee and Justin Barnett for preparing the feast, and I hope you try it at your house.
Greek Chicken
Ingredients: 3 pounds of chicken breasts, 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/8 cup Weber brand garlic and herb seasoning, 1/8 cup Kinder’s original blend seasoning, 2 tablespoons of dill, ½ cup lemon juice.
Instructions: Begin by trimming fat off chicken and cutting the breasts in half. Tenderize the chicken and ensure each breast is the same thickness you desire.
Mix all the ingredients in a zip lock bag. Add the chicken to the bag and let marinade for at least 30 minutes.
Heat grill to medium high heat. Cook chicken until the internal temperature is 165 degrees. Remove from grill and slice into strips.
Serve with peta bread, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and feta.
Enjoy!
