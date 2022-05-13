My Dad decided to put together a little meal for my stepmom on Mother’s Day, and I have to say—it was amazing. On the menu was a grilled chicken sandwich, corn on the cob, and homemade potato skins. I thought I would share it with you to give you more ideas for grilling weather.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients: chicken breast, thick cut bacon, salt, pepper, your choice of extra seasoning, provolone cheese, brioche bun, butter, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
Instructions: Start by cooking your bacon with your preferred method. We like to bake it in the oven for the perfect even cook.
Trim the fat off the chicken breasts and pound it to a half or quarter inch thickness. Season with salt, pepper and whatever seasonings you prefer on both sides. Grill until the internal temperature is 165. Add cheese to the top at the last minute of grilling to melt.
Butter the buns and toast in the oven. Assemble the sandwich with chicken, bun, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Enjoy!
