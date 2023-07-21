I know I shared a chicken recipe last week, but no one ever had too much of a good thing, right? I found another great recipe online you just have to try it this grilling season, and then you can bring it back out for football season.
Grilled Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings
Ingredients: Chicken wings, baking powder, salt, pepper, Wesson oil, 1 stick of butter, grated parmesan cheese, and Lawry’s garlic salt.
Instructions: Pat wings dry and place them in a large bowl. Add baking powder, salt and pepper and toss in the bowl. If you notice, there are no official measurements listed. Just measure with your heart and make sure everything is coated. Then drizzle a small amount of Wesson oil over the wings and toss again.
Place the wings on the grill over a medium high heat. Cook on each side until the skin is golden brown.
While they are cooking make your sauce. In a medium bowl add the melted stick of butter, grated parmesan cheese (best from the green bottle instead of fresh) and Lawry’s garlic salt.
Removed the chicken from the grill and place in a large bowl with a lid. Pour the sauced over top and toss until all wings are coated with the sauce. Enjoy!
