If you’re looking for a recipe that is perfect for a friend’s cookout, then this is your ticket. I always get excited go to my friend Aaron’s house for a cookout, mostly because I know that most likely means we will my favorite chicken. There is something about grilling out with your best friends that holds a special place in your heart, and these are also some of my favorite memories. What makes this grilled chicken amazing is that it has a special marinade that is unlike any that I’ve ever had. It is a perfect blend of savory and sweet.
Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken
Ingredients: To serve 4 people:
-Pack of four boneless, skinless chicken breasts
-Pound until half an inch and same thickness
-Place in a desired container to add marinade
- 1/3 cup of teriyaki sauce
- 1/3 cup dale’s
- 1/3 cup of Lemon Herb vinaigrette
- 3 tbl spoons garlic seasoning
- 2 tbl spoons lemon pepper seasoning
- 2 tbl spoons salt/pepper
Instructions:
Preheat grill to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix ingredients together to make a sauce that will coat the chicken. Place the chicken in the marinade and massage it in thoroughly to achieve optimal flavor. Once the grill is ready, cook for 15 minutes. flipping half way through. Serve with a spritz of lemon on top. Let rest for 10 minutes and then serve with a side of salad and baked potato. Enjoy!
