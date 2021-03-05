The COVID War has been raging for over a year now. As you know, it is a war unlike any other in our history. The Devil virus has changed the rules of war. The old way of fighting was hand-to-hand combat with clubs and stones. Iron Age technology enabled the guys to use knives, then swords. The knights of King Arthur would go one-on-one with lances. With the invention of gun powder, men could kill each other at a distance. Now we have bombs and missiles to do it at really long distances. Through the ages, special people – soldiers – did the fighting and killing of war. Soldiers died in battle and were honored for their valor and sacrifice.
We have all seen the flag-draped coffins coming off the air transport from Viet Nam. We’ve been at the burial when the bugler played “Taps”. A famous poem says, “In Flanders Field where poppies grow, crosses stand, row on row”, to honor and remember the fallen from WW I. In Arlington, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is at the center of thousands of military crosses. Our soldiers, and theirs, fought and died. Everybody else, women, children, elderly, stayed out of the war. They stayed home.
The Corona virus has changed the rules of war. COVID -19 doesn’t care who the combatants are. The virus is at war with every living person in the USA and beyond. That makes all of us into soldiers in the battle. Like it or not, we have all been drafted. We don’t get to ship out to fight “over there”. The enemy has invaded our land and rages all around us. So far we have had millions of wounded soldiers – fevers and sick, in ICU, in quarantine. We also have five hundred thousand war dead. We are number one in the world in that category.
I had trouble trying to imagine that great number, so I took it apart: I started with the 5 and added a zero – 50, the approximate number of deaths in Bell County. I added two zeros – 5000, the round number of deaths in Kentucky. I added two more zeros – 500,000, the half million Americans dead in the war, and the body count is still rising.
We have been fighting back with vaccines, but this enemy has created variants and mutations. In the old war way our generals would look for weak spots in the enemy lines. Now we look to science for answers. A recent study from the “Midwest Journal of Infernal Medicine” found a weak spot. They found the virus has poor eyesight. It can’t really see where your nose and mouth are to get into your lungs. There are so many of them circulating, that enough get in by chance to make you sick. If we could hear them, it would sound like a million mosquitos buzzing around our heads
Long ago, people wore masks on October 31 so the Devil and his clouds of evil spirits would not get them. That ancient game of beating the Devil with masks is still primary COVID War strategy for us. When you cover your nose and mouth, the Devil can’t see to find a way in. Make your everyday Halloween. Trick the Devil and treat yourself to life.
