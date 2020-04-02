Normally at this time of year Debbie Hunter and her crew at Sew Perfect Studios in Middlesboro are busy making alterations to formal dresses for proms and beauty pageants. The coronavirus pandemic and measures put in place to stop it have put those projects on hold.
Instead, they’ve started making masks. The masks are being sold for $5 with one donated to a health care worker for each one sold.
“We talked to a local doctor and I showed him the way we are making them. He said what we are doing is the best hand-made masks he had seen,” Hunter said.
The masks fit snug against the face with no large openings around the sides of the mouth. A pipe cleaner is sewn into the upper hem for a custom fit around the wearer’s nose and each mask has a pocket so that a filter can be inserted — even a coffee filter can be effective.
“Anybody who wants one can stop by and for every one we sell we donated one. This way they’re doing their part by having a mask so they’re not making people sick or getting sick plus it’s helping nurses,” Hunter added.
She said about 150 masks have been donated so far. Some have been sent to hospitals in Louisville and Middlesboro, but the main people she sees needing masks are home health nurses.
“They are the ones who are kind of stuck right now and they don’t have access to anything,” she said.
While Sew Perfect’s usual retail business is currently closed and they’re not able to let people come in and browse for dresses, the doors are open with a table at the door where people can ring a bell for service.
“We’re sort of an essential business in that we sew. We’re doing these masks and we’ve just done some hemming and things like for the KSP — they’ve had to switch their uniforms around because of this,” she said. “It’s kind of like the restaurants, we’re open for people to drop off work that needs to be done and then come back and pick it up at the door.”
Sew Perfect is located on 20th Street in Middlesboro across the road from the Post Office.
They’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you can call them at 606-269-3067.
