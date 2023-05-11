Happy Mother’s Day is the headline, the celebration, the reminder of memories and moments. Mother’s Day is the smiles, stories, love embraces for we adults and the sure handed life grip of a little child, who is clinging to their mother. This flood of thought that I imagine, many or most recall, on this Sunday Celebration.
Personal reflection is the source of my writing inspiration. It is the people I meet, the places I go, the experiences I have and the books I read that are my impactors in my life. Each unique in their own way and once upon a time, I attempted to piece them together in the picture puzzle of my life. I’ve since discovered that God’s work is not my responsibility. My responsibility is to place the pieces of the puzzle onto God’s table and allow Him to put them together.
This reflection is about a lady I met in a hospital. I personally cannot recall the conversation, but I am sure there were plenty of exchanges as I met her and then later her husband. She was already a mother of a daughter and son and this family was growing with the addition of another boy to the family, the occasion of our meeting. What started off as a single onetime event, has turned into a lifetime relationship.
While my opening line was about the most common Mother’s Day experience, another might not have any reflections on their mother. The reasons are vary from adoption to abandonment, with variations in-between. Death is a reason and many there be, who have grown up without the description I cherish. Mother’s Day mean different things to different people, which is dependent upon their experience. This lady lost her mother when she was five months old. The absence I’ve learned, was filled by loving hearts, who provided for her and her two year old sister.
One might think their lives are filled with questions and no doubt that occurred, but I never witnessed a life of questions. For me, through this lifetime relationship, I’ve only heard thanks and witnessed a grateful life, filled with hard work and total dedication to her family. Her husband has since entered into eternal life and yet, still, a life celebrated as a blessed woman of faith.
The words mother was not spoken by me on that day of our first encounter, but from the time I could speak, I have fondly called Bernadine Carnes Mills mother. On behalf of my brother and sister, Happy Mother’s Day, mother. Your life is the example I follow.
---Until Then
