At approximately 6:30pm Wednesday evening July 29, 2020 there was a serious accident in Pineville that lead to the death of a Harlan woman.
Pineville Assistant Police Chief Curtis Pingleton states that Sharon Hubbard of Harlan was traveling southbound on Highway 25E. Witnesses behind Ms. Hubbard told Asst. Chief Pingleton that the red Kia she was operating was traveling between 60 and 65 mph as the vehicle entered Pineville city limits.
Another witness states that the vehicle left the right hand side of the roadway driving for a short distance on the concrete sidewalk taking out a sign near Dairy Queen, and then struck the southbound flood wall.
First on scene while returning from another call was Bell County Deputy Sgt. Patrick Brooks along with Chaplain Alan Sanders and Constable Keith Cox. The men removed Ms. Hubbard from the vehicle and attempted CPR while waiting for Bell County EMS to arrive.
Ms. Hubbard was transported to Pineville Community Health Center emergency room, but she succumbed to severe trauma caused in the accident. Bell County Deputy Coroner Steve Robinson pronounced Hubbard dead in the emergency room.
Asst. Chief Pingelton and Sgt. Brooks state that Ms. Hubbard's brakes were never applied which caused them to determine that she had a medical emergency while driving.
Also assiting on scene was the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Pineville Fire Department, and KSP Trooper Josh Messer.
